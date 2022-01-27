Paycor Named Official HR Software Provider of The Pac-12

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced it has been named the official HR software provider, and the official partner of the Pac-12 Football Championship Game, the Pac-12 Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, and the newly-created Pac-12 Baseball Tournament, slated to debut in Scottsdale this May.

"We are thrilled to announce this ground-breaking, long-term partnership with Paycor, who will provide innovative HR and payroll solutions to meet the business needs of the Pac-12," said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. "We are equally excited to champion and increase Paycor's brand presence in the Pac-12 footprint."

Paycor will also collaborate with the league on an annual Pac-12 Leadership Summit. The Paycor-sponsored event will focus on team leadership, and feature prominent conference alumni student athletes and business leaders. The leadership platform will be supplemented by a custom content series on Pac-12 Networks highlighting impactful leaders from around the league and the leadership qualities that fuel their successes on and off the field.

The leading HR provider will also support Touchdowns for Equality by donating money to organizations focused on social justice for touchdowns scored by Pac-12 football teams during the regular season, and Pac-12 Football Championship Game. Paycor will also serve as a partner of the annual Pac-12 Symposium, a networking event that brings together students and recent graduates to interact with the Pac-12 and its business partners.

"Our partnership with the Pac-12 marks another major milestone for Paycor, and we couldn't be more excited to join the Conference of Champions," said Raul Villar, Chief Executive Officer at Paycor. "With our shared focus on leadership development, I look forward to partnering on key initiatives, expanding our presence in the West and showcasing how Paycor can help empower organizations to develop winning teams."

Among its lineup of linear and digital Pac-12 Networks assets, Paycor will be the presenting sponsor of football pregame and basketball postgame shows, and all overtime for football and basketball games. Paycor will also be the presenting sponsor of one football Saturday during the season and a full week of men's basketball on Pac-12 Networks.

The 2022 Pac-12 Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, presented by New York Life, will again take place in Las Vegas with the women's tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena from March 2-6, and the men's tournament at T-Mobile Arena from March 9-12. The inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is scheduled for May 25-29 at Scottsdale Stadium, and the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on Friday, Dec. 2.

With today's announcement, Paycor is set to join a number of leading brands and current partners of the Pac-12, including 76®, Allegiant, Campbell's, Deschutes Brewery, Dr Pepper, Gatorade, GEICO, Jockey, New York Life, Nextiva, Old Trapper, Pacific Premier Bank, Pacific Seafood, Redbox, TicketSmarter and Unifi.

Excel Sports Management's Properties division sourced the partnership between the Pac-12 and Paycor.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and Personalized Support. That's why more than 28,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

About the Pac-12 Conference

The Pac-12 Conference has a tradition as the "Conference of Champions," leading the nation in NCAA Championships in 55 of the last 61 years, with 538 NCAA team titles overall. The Conference comprises 12 leading U.S. universities - the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. For more information on the Conference's programs and member institutions, please visit Pac-12.com/conference .

