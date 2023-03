Paying for petrol at the pump can plunge you into the red

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

A ‘pre-authorised’ sum up to £120, taken from a bank card before you fill up, is ring-fencedAt a Sainsbury’s petrol station I opted to pay at the pump. As usual, a whopping £100 was charged to my card before I began filling up. The actual bill came to £18.37. A week later, the £100 has still not been refunded. I need the money to pay for a funeral this month, and I don’t need this extra burden.SJ, Dursley, GloucestershireMany people don’t know – and why should they, given that there are no prominent warnings on forecourts – that, since 2021, a new scheme has been introduced in the UK for drivers who pay for petrol at the pump. Continue reading...