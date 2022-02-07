PayIt introduces new digital payment system for utilities, property taxes with City of Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PayIt, an award-winning provider for digital government solutions, is making it more convenient for Toronto residents to pay bills in one secure location. The newly launched digital solution, MyToronto Pay, provides a new online payment option for property tax and utility bills.

In addition to making immediate payments, Torontonians can use the service to schedule future payments, see their amount owed and view transaction history all in one place. The new digital government solution can also offer email receipts and reminders.

MyToronto Pay provides users with an easy-to-navigate interface and user-friendly features. Convenient payment options allow users to pay from a bank account (electronic funds transfer) or by using a credit or debit card (Visa or American Express card). MyToronto Pay users can also add and save their preferred payment methods to a personalized, secure digital wallet.

Dedicated customer support is also available to answer questions or concerns in real-time via live chat, phone and email.

PayIt's partnership with the City of Toronto became official in the summer of 2021, marking the Kansas City-based company's first government partnership outside the U.S.

"We are thrilled that the City of Toronto has put its confidence in PayIt to deliver a truly modern experience. MyToronto Pay provides citizens with a safe, secure and easy way to pay their bills from anywhere, using their desktop or mobile device."

-John Thomson, Founder and CEO PayIt

By providing a secure, digital platform to the residents of Toronto—the fourth largest city in North America—PayIt now serves more than 80 million citizens. To learn more about PayIt or speak with one of our Founders, contact Jon Telch - jtelch@payitgov.com

About PayIt

PayIt is the leading SaaS provider of digital government services and payments. Through cloud-native technology, PayIt's platform simplifies doing business with government agencies of any size by consolidating hundreds of services and payments into one connected experience for citizens. Within a 90-day launch period, PayIt delivers a platform that allows citizens to handle all of their essential government tasks (i.e. taxes, driving documents, permits, licenses, fines).

This innovative approach to government service delivery has garnered significant recognition in both the public and private sectors:

