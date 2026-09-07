Robinson PLCShs Aktie
WKN: A0B6TW / ISIN: GB00B00K4418
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07.09.2026 23:55:01
Paylocity Director Kenneth Robinson Sells 800 Shares for $127,000
Kenneth B. Robinson, Director at Paylocity Holding(NASDAQ:PCTY), sold 800 shares of common stock on Aug. 27, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($158.41); post-transaction value based on Aug. 27, 2026, market close ($158.15).
Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-native HCM and payroll software, with TTM revenue of $1.8 billion and approximately 6,900 employees at its Schaumburg headquarters. The company's competitive advantage stems from its unified platform architecture, which consolidates payroll, benefits, talent management, and workforce analytics into a single, integrated solution, enabling customers to reduce operational complexity and enhance workforce productivity. Paylocity's subscription-based business model, coupled with its focus on mid-market customers underserved by legacy providers, positions the company for sustained growth in the increasingly digital human capital management market.
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