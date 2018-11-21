Paylogix Walks in Solidarity in Honor of Breast Cancer Patients

WESTBURY, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylogix participated as a team in the 25th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Jones Beach on October 21st. They joined the effort to help raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society. Every year this event brings people together to make a difference for those who have been impacted by breast cancer. Over 60,000 people walked in solidarity to support survivors and their families, remember those who have passed away, and encourage researchers fighting for a cure. The walk consisted of a 3 and a half mile, noncompetitive walk along the board walk.

"It was incredible to see us all gathered together as a team to support the same cause," said Sue Vasata, Cash Management & Licensing Administrator at Paylogix. "In some way, we all relate to someone who had to go through this difficult journey. Participating in this walk is just one way that we can continue to advocate, one of our main company values."

Paylogix contributed to the pool of over 3 million dollars raised for the American Cancer Society.

