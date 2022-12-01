|
PayMaple Welcomes Payment Industry Hall of Fame Executive O.B. RAWLS IV to their Board of Directors
CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PayMaple, an innovative and disruptive Payment Facilitator, announced the appointment of O.B. Rawls IV to its Board of Directors. O.B. Rawls, one of the most influential figures in payments, most recently served as CEO of Global Payment Processing at Paysafe. Prior to Paysafe he held executive leadership roles with First Data, Hypercom, Bank of America and other successful fintech organizations.
Mirza K Baig, Founder of PayMaple "We are ecstatic to have O.B. join our team. Having an industry stalwart join PayMaple during our exponential growth phase is a once in a lifetime opportunity"
Allen Caviles, CEO of PayMaple added - "O.B. and I have crossed paths many times over my 30+ year career in payments. I've been lucky enough to see his expertise in this industry transform the technologies we leverage today. I am very excited to have the opportunity once again to work with O.B. and to utilize his vast experience and knowledge to bring PayMaple to the next level."
O.B. - "I'm pleased to be associated with PayMaple as they bring their innovative and highly unique software and solutions to the market. I believe PayMaple will be a positive disruptor in the Payment Facilitator space."About PayMaple
PayMaple is a payments and software company working with merchants and resellers of all types to create a better employee experience and enhanced revenue through the use of technology and integrations. PayMaple owns the entire process, from proprietary onboarding systems to accepting a transaction and settlement (POS System and Payment Facilitator).
