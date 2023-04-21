|
21.04.2023 17:00:00
PAYMENT OF SHARE REWARDS BY GRANTING OWN SHARES BASED ON ROBIT PLC’S LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 APRIL 2023 AT 6.00 PM
PAYMENT OF SHARE REWARDS BY GRANTING OWN SHARES BASED ON Robit PLC’S LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
Robit Plc’s Board of Directors has decided to convey an estimated total of 38 500 of the company’s treasury shares without consideration to 12 key persons and executives covered by the Group’s long-term incentive plan in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Performance Share Plan (LTI 2020–2022).
The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 15, 2023.
The shares will be transferred by April 28, 2023. After the transfer, the company holds a total of 13 808 treasury shares.
Robit Plc announced the long-term incentive plan in a stock exchange release issued on March 25, 2020.
ROBIT PLC
Board of Directors
Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.
