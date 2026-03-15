AS Company Aktie
WKN DE: A2ASBT / ISIN: GRS404003006
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16.03.2026 00:26:36
Payments Stock Down 30% Draws $6 Million Bet as Company Posts $4 Billion in Revenue
On February 17, 2026, Solas Capital Management disclosed a new position in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), acquiring 73,494 shares in the fourth quarter. The shares were worth $5.59 million at quarter’s end.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Solas Capital Management established a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, acquiring 73,494 shares. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $5.59 million.Euronet Worldwide operates a large-scale payments infrastructure, managing tens of thousands of ATMs and extensive POS and money transfer networks worldwide. The company leverages its technology-driven platform to serve diverse clients in the financial services and retail sectors, emphasizing secure, efficient, and accessible electronic transactions. Its global reach and multi-segment business model provide competitive advantages in the fast-evolving payments industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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