ERA Mining Machinery Aktie

ERA Mining Machinery für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066

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29.05.2026 19:20:00

Payments Stocks in the Stablecoin Era: 3 to Buy and 1 to Avoid

Stablecoins, which have risen in popularity in recent years, are pegged to the U.S. dollar and can be transferred cheaply and instantly over blockchain rails rather than traditional payment networks. That makes them a potential threat to payment companies like Visa (NYSE: V), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL).However, stablecoins probably won't impact Visa, Mastercard, and American Express as much as PayPal. Let's see why those three credit card stocks are still worth buying in the stablecoin era, and why it might be smarter to avoid PayPal's stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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