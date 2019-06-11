Payments Technology Leaders to Speak about the Expanding SMB Market for Payment Products and Services at TRANSACT Tech Atlanta

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What: TRANSACT Tech Atlanta, produced by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), is a one-day conference for payments professionals focused on the growing market for products and services that are enabling small and midsize merchants to harness the power of payment technology.

Small merchants want to accept electronic payments seamlessly and securely and they want integrated software solutions that bring speed and efficiency to their business operation. TRANSACT Tech Atlanta will bring together leading banking, payments and FinTech companies to further business connections, build strategic relationships and secure new opportunities.

Who: The event will feature executives from the companies blazing a new path in serving their SMB customers.

The event will begin with an opening fireside chat with Amy Zirkle, Interim CEO of ETA and Adam Bloomston, CEO of Payscape, to discuss how Payscape's recent merger with NXGEN positions the company to play a critical role in the evolving SMB marketplace and highlight the trends, products and channels that represent what's next in the SMB marketplace.

Larry K. Williams, CEO and President of Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), will close out the event in discussion with Amy Zirkle on the vision that's reshaping economic development in the Atlanta-area and beyond.

Additionally, the event will include panel discussions on the growing vertical integration of payments, new business models, technology innovation and the value of partnerships. Speakers confirmed to date include:

Gary Brand , Director, Payment and Communication Strategies, Fiserv

Mark Bunney , Director of Go to Market Strategy, Ingenico

Conrad Caplin , Co-Founder, Pronto CX

Alicia Roisman Ismach , VP Product and Marketing, Amaryllis

Jessica Koenig , Founder and Chief Product Officer, KyckGlobal

James Mendelsohn , Country Manager, Liberis

Dawn Murray , Senior Vice President, IFS Development , FIS

Alan Outlaw , President, North America , TruRating

Brent Phillips , Head of Product Delivery, Paya

Matt Proctor , Partnership and Business Development, Womply

Denada Ramnishta, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Lendio

Garima Shah , Chief Business Development Officer, Priority Payments

Sandy Smith , VP Global Card Brand Management, Elavon

Lucas Turolla , Business Banking Area Manager, J.P. Morgan Chase

Howard Wettan , Partner, White and Case

Zack Wing , VP Technology & Sales Operations, Payscape

When: Georgia Tech Student Center

350 Ferst Drive NW

Atlanta, GA 30332



Registration Details: June 20, 2019

10:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Event Schedule: The full schedule and registration link for TRANSACT Tech Atlanta can be found online at www.electran.org/ttatl.



About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $7 trillion in purchases in North America and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

