Paymentus Q2 Loss Widens; Sees FY Revenue Below View

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) reported that its second quarter net loss attributable to common stock widened to $2.5 million or $0.02 per share from $323 thousand or break even per share in the previous year.

PAY closed Wednesday regular trading at $18.11 up $1.49 or 8.97%. But in the after-hours trade, the stock dropped $2.76 or 15.24%.

Non-GAAP net loss was $0.4 million or break even per share for the latest quarter.

Revenue was $120.0 million, an increase of 28.3% from the second quarter of 2021.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.01 per share and revenues of $117.81 million for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Paymentus expects revenue for the full year 2022 to be between $485 million and $492 million or approximately 25% to 27% growth year-over-year. Analysts expect annual revenue of $495.05 million.

Annual contribution profit is anticipated to be between $200 million and $204 million or 26% and 29% growth year-over-year.

