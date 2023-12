PayPal: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Not all stocks have benefited from the market's rally in 2023. Just look at PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), a leader in electronic payments with a more than two-decade history. Its shares have tanked 18% this year (as of Dec. 7).Is this beaten-down fintech stock a buy, sell, or hold right now? Here's what investors need to know.Looking at PayPal 's stock, you'd immediately think that the business was facing some massive challenges. However, this isn't true.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel