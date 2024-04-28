|
28.04.2024 18:25:00
PayPal: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Once a darling of the digital payments boom, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has fallen drastically over the past several years after slashing its lofty growth forecasts and changing its approach to growth. Investors went from treating PayPal as a fast-growing tech company to a dull value stock.PayPal's valuation is appealing, but is it enough to earn a spot in your portfolio? Let's dig into its valuation and the company's plans to find out.Three years ago, PayPal stock was flying high, and investors couldn't get enough. The payments company came off stellar growth amid the worst of the pandemic, which accelerated an already strong trend into digital payments. Over two years, it added 122 million accounts and surpassed $1 trillion in payments volume.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
