PayPal: The Cheapest, Highest-Quality Tech Stock to Buy in 2024

Nearly 25 years ago, Elon Musk and Peter Thiel disrupted the world with digital payments company PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Today, it remains the strongest competitor in a fast-moving industry, and it is by far the cheapest, highest-quality tech stock you can buy in 2024.The core of PayPal 's business comes from the merchants who accept it as a form of payment and the customers who rely on it to pay their bills.For merchants, the main value of accepting PayPal is it gives a customer the flexibility to pay with their credit/debit card, Venmo, or even competing digital wallets. This reduces friction and makes it easier (and therefore more likely) for a transaction to occur.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel