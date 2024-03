PayPal Didn't Shock the World. What's Next for Investors?

To say PayPal 's (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock has struggled over the past three years is a bit of an understatement. Heading into 2024, the stock saw negative returns the past three years, and it was down nearly -75% during that period. Looking to spark interest in the stock, new CEO Alex Chriss stated during a CNBC interview that PayPal would "shock the world" at an Innovation event it was holding in late January. The event didn't exactly leave investors in awe, however, as the event focused on PayPal 's Artificial Intelligence (AI) ambitions. In 2024, improving products through AI isn't exactly cutting edge. Meanwhile, the stock sold off a couple weeks later after the company reported its Q4 results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel