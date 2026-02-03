PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
|
03.02.2026 14:14:36
PayPal Earnings Up In Q4; Guides Q1,FY26; Shares Plunge In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), a financial technology company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared with the previous year.
In the pre-market trading, PayPal is 16.57% lesser at $43.66 on the Nasdaq.
Fourth quarter, net income increased to $1.44 billion from $1.12 billion in the prior year.
Earnings per share were $1.53 versus $1.11 last year.
Adjusted net income declined to $1.16 billion from $1.21 billion in the previous year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $1.23 versus $1.19 last year.
On average, 35 analysts had expected the company to report $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Operating income jumped to $1.51 billion from $1.44 billion in the prior year.
Net revenue increased to $8.68 billion from $8.37 billion in the previous year.
Further, the company expected the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share to be at a mid-single digit decline.
For the full year 2026, earnings per share is expected to be at a mid-single digit decline and adjusted earnings per share to be at a low-single digit decline to slightly positive.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
