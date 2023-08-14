|
14.08.2023 18:24:00
PayPal Finally Gets a New CEO. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Over the past 12 months, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have plunged almost 40%, whereas the S&P 500 is up about 4%. The financial technology (fintech) pioneer has missed out on the broad market rebound because investors are understandably apprehensive: Longtime CEO Dan Schulman is set to retire and the future of PayPal lies with some unknown successor.That is, the successor was unknown until now. On Monday, PayPal named Intuit's Alex Chriss as its new president and CEO. Here's what investors need to know.Chriss is joining PayPal after 19 years at Intuit, a global fintech company focusing on tax preparation software, small-business software, and more. The business segment Chriss led for the past four years, the Small Business and Self-Employed Group, accounted for roughly one-third of Intuit's total revenue in its most recent quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.23
|eBay-Aktie vorbörslich tiefer: eBay meldet weniger Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
|
03.07.22
|eBay-Aktie: eBay übernimmt NFT-Marktplatz KnownOrigin (finanzen.at)
|
01.02.18
|Aktie trotzdem kräftig im Plus: US-Steuerreform brockt eBay Milliardenverlust ein (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
|14 499,00
|8,04%
|eBay Inc.
|39,98
|1,32%
|PayPal Inc
|54,45
|-0,27%