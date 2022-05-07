|
07.05.2022 12:15:00
PayPal Hasn't Been This Cheap Since 2016
This has been a lackluster year for stock market investors. The S&P 500 is down 14% in one of the market's worst starts to a new year ever. Investor concerns about inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and geopolitical conflicts are the main culprits. While most stocks have taken a hit, the brunt of the sell-off has been among some of the fastest-growing companies with high valuations. One company trading near its cheapest valuation ever today is PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
