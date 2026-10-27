PayPal Holdings, Inc. Profit Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.073 billion, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $1.248 billion, or $1.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.245 billion or $1.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $8.584 billion from $8.417 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.073 Bln. vs. $1.248 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $8.584 Bln vs. $8.417 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.43

The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share for the full year 2026 to be in US$ 5.60