PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.51 billion, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 billion or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $6.48 billion from $6.03 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $0.51 Bln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $6.48 Bln vs. $6.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $0.86 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $3.81-$3.93

