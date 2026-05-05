PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
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05.05.2026 13:09:35
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Falls
(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.11 billion, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $1.28 billion, or $1.29 per share, last year.
Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 billion or $1.34 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $8.35 billion from $7.79 billion last year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.11 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $8.35 Bln vs. $7.79 Bln last year.
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