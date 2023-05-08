|
08.05.2023 22:25:54
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $795 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $509 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion or $1.17 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $7.04 billion from $6.48 billion last year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $795 Mln. vs. $509 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $7.04 Bln vs. $6.48 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15-$1.17 Full year EPS guidance: $4.95
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PayPal Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PayPal Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PayPal Inc
|65,55
|-4,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: ATX rutscht in die Verlustzone ab -- DAX nur wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernehmen am Dienstag die Bären. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist unterdessen nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. In Fernost waren die Anleger uneins.