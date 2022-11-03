PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.33 billion, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 billion or $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $6.85 billion from $6.18 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.33 Bln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $6.85 Bln vs. $6.18 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18-$1.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.375 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.07-$4.09 Full year revenue guidance: $27.5 Bln