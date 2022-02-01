01.02.2022 22:23:24

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $0.80 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 billion or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $6.92 billion from $6.11 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $0.80 Bln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $6.92 Bln vs. $6.11 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PayPal Incmehr Nachrichten