PayPal Is 83% Below Its High. Here's What Would Send the Stock Back There.

The payments industry is full of lucrative businesses. Just look at Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. But relative newcomer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has struggled mightily in recent years, despite past success. And its investor base has paid the price.

This fintech stock trades at a gut-wrenching 83% off its record high of $305.13 (as of Sept. 29), set in July 2021. Are shares too cheap to ignore right now? Prospective investors will understand that there's only one thing that would send the stock price back to its previous all-time high.

Continue reading