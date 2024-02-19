|
19.02.2024 13:15:00
PayPal Is a Magnificent Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, But You'll Regret Not Knowing This 1 Key Risk
It's been a rough go for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders. The digital payments behemoth once saw its share price rise 740% from the day it was spun off from eBay in June 2015 to its all-time high in July 2021.As of this writing, though, the fintech stock sits 81% below that peak price. Investors haven't been happy with slowing growth amid macro uncertainty.It's not all bad news. There are lots of reasons to appreciate this magnificent growth stock, but bullish investors can't ignore a critical risk factor.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
|24 172,00
|-2,04%
|eBay Inc.
|39,71
|-1,39%
|PayPal Inc
|54,34
|0,11%