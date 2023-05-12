|
12.05.2023 14:05:00
PayPal Is Buying Back Its Stock. Should You?
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) delivered a solid first-quarter earnings report on Monday, but the stock still dove on the news as Wall Street was unhappy with lower guidance in its operating margins.Shares of the digital payments leader have tumbled since peaking in 2021 as growth in the industry has slowed. Consumer spending has moved away from tech-centric channels like e-commerce, and the company has faced increasing competition from Apple and others.However, even as the stock fell by double digits, PayPal still delivered solid results.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!