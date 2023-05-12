PayPal Is Buying Back Its Stock. Should You?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) delivered a solid first-quarter earnings report on Monday, but the stock still dove on the news as Wall Street was unhappy with lower guidance in its operating margins.Shares of the digital payments leader have tumbled since peaking in 2021 as growth in the industry has slowed. Consumer spending has moved away from tech-centric channels like e-commerce, and the company has faced increasing competition from Apple and others.However, even as the stock fell by double digits, PayPal still delivered solid results.Continue reading