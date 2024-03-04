04.03.2024 14:26:00

PayPal Is Down 80%. Can Investors Finally Expect a Comeback?

Fintech giant PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is down 80% from its high, a decline not many companies come back from. It rings warning bells of disaster within the business, deteriorating fundamentals that scream: stay away.But the company isn't sitting idly by. A new CEO is making sweeping changes across the PayPal to modernize its business, hoping to regain a sense of industry leadership that made it a household name over the past two decades.So, is PayPal poised for a comeback? Or should investors avoid it as an investment?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

