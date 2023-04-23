|
PayPal Is Still on Sale. Is It Right for You?
Fintech leader PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has come under a lot of pressure the past two years as it faces new competition and a slowing e-commerce market. However, it still dominates its industry with increasing sales and robust profitability. Wall Street hasn't been too impressed, and PayPal stock is down about 34% during the past year. However, it's climbing back, up 4% so far in 2023. Is this a deal that's right for your portfolio?After being a growth stock for many years, PayPal's revenue growth has sharply decelerated. Granted, that's happened in the aftermath of some of its best quarters ever. It had huge growth when the pandemic forced everyone to shop online, and as the industry leader in digital payments, PayPal was a major beneficiary of that shift. It's not surprising that its growth rate has slowed. What might be more worrisome is the general slowdown in e-commerce as inflation holds back spending, and the sheer number of new fintech companies that are challenging every side of PayPal's business. Clearly, now's the time to launch new digital-financial projects, and companies from stalwarts like Visa to younger companies like Block and newer players like Apple, whose Apple Pay app is growing in popularity. Continue reading
