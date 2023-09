PayPal Is Winning Behind the Scenes. And This Huge Expanded Partnership With Uber Proves It.

When it comes to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), I hear things. "None of my friends use PayPal anymore" and "I hardly ever see PayPal at checkout" are common gripes that reach my ears. But these arguments against this stock are based on anecdotal evidence. And anecdotal evidence is particularly dangerous for investors when they're unaware of what's happening behind the scenes.Indeed, PayPal is scoring wins behind the scenes and betting the future of the company on what's happening. And its recently expanded partnership with Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) allows us a rare peek behind the curtain to see what's going on.On Sept. 12, PayPal and Uber officially expanded their long-running history of cooperation. Consider that Uber's ride-hailing app has been integrated with PayPal since 2012. Moreover, when Uber had its initial public offering in 2019, PayPal made a strategic investment of $500 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel