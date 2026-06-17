PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
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17.06.2026 11:45:00
PayPal Is Yesterday's News. Is This Fintech the Better Buy?
PayPal Holdings was one of the first companies in what is now known as the financial technology, or fintech, industry. It had a great run, but more recently PayPal stock has been a disaster, falling 32% during the past three years. It has struggled with fierce competition, and leadership turnover hasn't helped it right the ship.On the other hand, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is among a new group of fintech companies that are changing how people interact with money. Putting the two companies next to each other definitely paints PayPal as yesterday's news versus the rising star.But is SoFi Technologies stock, up 75% during the past three years, actually the better buy? Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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