PayPal Q2 Profit Drops, Backs FY26 Ernings View, Lifts Adj. Earnings Forecast - Update

(RTTNews) - Financial technology company PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), while reporting lower profit in its second quarter despite higher revenues, on Tuesday issued third-quarter outlook, expecting lower earnings. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 earnings outlook, and raised adjusted earnings view.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share to decline in low-single digit from last year's $1.30 and $1.34 per share, respectively.

For the full year 2026, earnings per share is still expected to record mid-single digit decline from last year's $5.41 per share.

Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be around $5.38, while previous outlook was between low-single digit decline and slightly positive, compared to last year's $5.31 per share.

Further, PayPal's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on September 25, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 4.

In the second quarter, the company's earnings came in at $1.104 billion, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $1.261 billion, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings of $1.219 billion or $1.38 per share for the period, compared to $1.370 billion or $1.40 per share a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8 percent to $8.682 billion from $8.288 billion last year.

Total payment volume grew 10 percent to $486.448 billion.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading at $55.54, down 0.95 percent percent.

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