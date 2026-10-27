PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
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27.10.2026 12:47:06
PayPal Raises 2026 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance
(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings (PYPL) increased its full year 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance and reaffirmed GAAP EPS guidance. Non-GAAP EPS is now projected to be approximately $5.60, revised from prior guidance of approximately $5.38. For the fourth quarter, the company expects non-GAAP EPS of approximately $1.43.
Third quarter net income was $1.07 billion, a decline of 14% from a year ago. GAAP EPS decreased 4% to $1.25. Non-GAAP EPS increased 8% to $1.45. Net revenues increased 2% to $8.6 billion. Transaction margin dollars increased 2% to $4.0 billion. Transaction margin dollars excluding interest on customer balances increased 3% to $3.7 billion. Total payment volume increased 6% to $487.1 billion. Payment transactions increased 7% to 6.8 billion. Active accounts increased 0.6% to 440 million.
"We are beginning to see our strategy translate into our financial results, with strong contributions from our key growth areas and increasing diversification. We are making good progress in our multi-year transformation, and while there is more work to do, we are increasingly confident in our path to durable, profitable growth and remain focused on execution," Enrique Lores, President and CEO, said.
PayPal's Board declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share on common stock, payable on December 24, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2026. The company said it is on track to achieve at least $1.5 billion gross runrate savings over the next 2-3 years.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, PayPal shares are down 1.20 percent to $54.33.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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