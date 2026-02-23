PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
|
23.02.2026 19:05:25
PayPal Shares Rise 7% As Report Projects BNPL Market's Exponential Growth
(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) shares gained 7.55 percent to $44.79, up $3.14 on Monday, as a new industry report highlighted strong growth projections for the global buy now, pay later or BNPL services market, a key segment for the payments giant.
The stock is currently trading at $44.24, compared with a previous close of $41.65. It opened at $41.06 and has traded between $40.53 and $45.68 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume has climbed to 43.97 million shares, more than double its average volume of 20.13 million shares.
According to the report, the BNPL market is projected to grow from $10.87 billion in 2025 to $14.09 billion in 2026 and reach $37.21 billion by 2030, reflecting strong compound annual growth.
The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $38.46 to $79.50.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PayPal Inc
|
18:51
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Paypal steigen deutlich nach Übernahmespekulationen (dpa-AFX)
|
18:02
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier PayPal-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in PayPal von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|Depop: Ebay kauft Gebrauchtmodeplattform (Spiegel Online)
|
17.02.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel PayPal-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein PayPal-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26