02.02.2022 16:08:17

PayPal Slips 25% As Quarterly Results, Outlook Fall Shy Of Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) are falling more than 25% in the morning trade on Wednesday after the company's first-quarter as well as full-year earnings outlook fell short of analysts' view.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to grow nearly 6% on a spot and FXN basis, and adjusted EPS to be about $0.87. On average, 31 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.16 per share on revenue growth of 11.8%.

For the full-year, revenue is expected to grow in the range of 15%-17% on a spot and FXN basis, and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.60-$4.75. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $5.25 per share and for revenue growth at 17.8%.

The company reported net income of $801 million or $0.68 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.567 billion or $1.32 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.319 billion or $1.11 per share. The consensus estimate was for $1.12 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $6.918 billion from $6.116 billion last year.

PYPL, currently at $131.43, touched a new low of $129.01 this morning.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PayPal Incmehr Nachrichten