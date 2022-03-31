|
31.03.2022 12:30:00
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of digital payments leader PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down mightily over the last nine months, now more than 60% below the all-time high reached last summer.Of course, there are valid reasons for the decline, including losing a major exclusive contract with a large customer, pandemic-era tailwinds fading, and the threat of higher interest rates pulling down the value of growth stocks. On the other hand, with the stock and valuation down so much, others may see a big opportunity in this former fintech darling. So which side will prevail? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
