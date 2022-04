PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's tempting to think of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) as something of an upstart. After all, it was spun off from parent company eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) only seven years ago in 2015. But PayPal is already a giant. Its market cap of $129 billion makes it the 64th largest American public corporation -- sandwiched between industrial-sector mainstays Honeywell and Deere.There's no doubt that it has come a long way in a short time. But will PayPal be able to maintain its place? Let's examine the bull and the bear case for the company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading