PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak. Should investors be buying on the big valuation pullback, or is there still too much risk given today's tumultuous macroeconomics? Read on to see bullish and bearish sides of the debate presented by two Motley Fool contributors.