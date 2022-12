PayPal Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Before 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since being spun off from eBay in July 2015, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has seen its stock price rise 89%, despite falling 78% from its peak. A pioneer in the digital payments industry, PayPal has quickly expanded its standing as a popular checkout option for merchants and shoppers. And along the way, revenue and profits have increased at a steady clip. But this year has been a different story. With its shares down big in 2022, should investors buy, sell, or hold PayPal right now? Let's take a closer look at this top fintech stock. In 2021, PayPal posted total payment volume (TPV) of $1.25 trillion (up 33% year over year), revenue of $25.4 billion (up 18%), and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.60 (up 19%). What's more, the business added a whopping 49 million net new active accounts to its platform during the 12-month period. Due to the coronavirus pandemic pushing people to online shopping and electronic payments, PayPal was flying high. Continue reading