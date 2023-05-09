|
09.05.2023 11:07:00
PayPal Stock: Time to Buy?
Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were trading lower following its first-quarter earnings report on Monday. Revenue came in ahead of management's guidance. PayPal also raised its full-year outlook for earnings per share, which should have helped lift a stock that continues to trade at a discounted valuation to the market average. Still, the market's lack of enthusiasm could be a great buying opportunity for patient investors. Let's look at the key highlights from the quarter and what they mean for PayPal.Here's how PayPal fared on key performance metrics in the first quarter:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
