PayPal Stock Crashed Wednesday -- Is It a Buying Opportunity?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market had a generally strong day, with the S&P 500 rising by 0.8% by 3 p.m. ET and the other major market indices firmly in positive territory. However, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was getting absolutely hammered. With an hour left to go in the trading session, PayPal shares were down by more than 25%.The short version is that PayPal's earnings report was a disaster, and in several different ways. On the headline numbers, the company missed earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations, but that was the least of its issues. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading