PayPal Stock Has Given Up All Its Pandemic-Era Gains. Is It a Buy Now?

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the world in March 2020, consumers moved to various forms of digital payments. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the primary benefactors of this movement, and its stock price reached a high of $310 in July 2021 from investor excitement. After growth began to slow and pandemic-era stocks fell out of favor, shares tumbled over 60% to around $115 -- a price last reached in April 2020. Investors may be significantly underwater depending on when shares were purchased and wondering if it's worth holding on to the company. I believe the market reaction is significantly overblown and PayPal could be a great stock to own over the next three to five years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading