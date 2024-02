PayPal Stock Investors Should Know This Before Selling

In this video, I will share my thoughts on PayPal 's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report and the disaster that was the earnings call. I will also explain why I still believe this is one of the best risk-reward opportunities in the market.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 8, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 9, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel