PayPal Stock Is Down 70%. Is Now the Time to Go All In?

In this video, I will talk about PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), which is still down 70% from its all-time highs. I'll discuss where the growth is going to come from and whether the worst is behind the company.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 10, 2023. The video was published on April 11, 2023.Continue reading