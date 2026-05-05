PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
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05.05.2026 19:46:24
PayPal Stock Is Plummeting After the Company's Q1 Report: Is the Turnaround Story Dead?
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock is getting hit with a substantial pullback following the company's recent quarterly report this morning. The fintech giant's Q1 sales and earnings actually beat the market's expectations and triggered a brief rally for the stock in pre-market trading today, but the momentum reversed after the official daily session kicked off. The valuation retreat is occurring even as the broader market appears to be in a bullish mood. PayPal stock was down 9.6% as of 1:45 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500's level was up 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite's level had climbed 0.9%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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