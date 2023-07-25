|
25.07.2023 11:11:00
PayPal Stock Looks Like a Bargain. Is It Time to Buy?
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) are trading for 76% less than the peak price they reached nearly two years ago. But that doesn't necessarily make it a smart stock to buy. The stock is down because the payment processor's earnings also declined from their previous peak.Even experienced investors can sometimes forget that no matter how far a stock has already fallen, it can keep falling until it reaches zero. If PayPal's earnings start contracting again, investors who buy the stock now, at what looks like a bargain price could still suffer significant losses.Let's take a quick look at how well PayPal's underlying business is performing to see if the stock market is responding rationally to the company's earnings contraction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!