26.10.2023 12:05:00
PayPal Stock Still Has Plenty of Upside. Here's Why.
One of the oldest staples in fintech is PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). The company founded by Silicon Valley legend Peter Thiel is nearly 20 years old, and was long part of eBay's ecosystem after eBay acquired it in 2002. Roughly a decade after becoming a subsidiary of eBay, PayPal acquired a company called Braintree (which owned the massively popular peer-to-peer payments app Venmo).PayPal was spun out of eBay in 2015, and has been operating as a stand-alone entity since. During this time the fintech world has seen a surge in new entrants to the market. Whether it's buy now, pay later services, digital neobanks, or payment processors, there seems to be an app for just about everything. And PayPal is becoming increasingly vulnerable. While the company may be seen as antiquated, I'll outline why PayPal still has a lot to offer given its multi-faceted operation. With the stock trading at rock-bottom levels, now could be a great time to buy the dip in a financially strong business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|
|
|
