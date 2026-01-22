PayPal Aktie

PayPal für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038

22.01.2026 13:40:36

PayPal To Acquire Cymbio To Expand AI-powered Commerce Services

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), on Thursday, said it has agreed to acquire SymBio Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (4582.T, SYMQY), known as Cymbio, a multi-channel commerce orchestration platform, to strengthen its agentic commerce services and help merchants sell across AI-powered platforms and other e-commerce channels.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cymbio's technology will allow PayPal to make merchants' product catalogs discoverable on agentic surfaces such as Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.

OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini are also expected to be added.

As part of PayPal, Cymbio's team and platform will support Store Sync, enabling merchants to sync product data across AI channels while retaining merchant-of-record status and direct customer relationships.

In the pre-market trading 0.79% higher at $56.33 on the Nasdaq.

