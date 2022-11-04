|
04.11.2022 10:03:00
PayPal User Growth Slowed to a Crawl. Is It Time to Sell the Stock?
Earlier in the pandemic, it seemed PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) could do no wrong. People flocked to the digital-payments pioneer as the go-to for secure, touchless payments. Since then, however, new users have been much harder to come by.When PayPal reported its third-quarter financial results after Thursday's market close, it beat on both the top and bottom lines, but its tepid user growth took center stage. This left many investors wondering what's next for the fintech giant.To be fair, much of what ails PayPal comes down to the macro environment, as consumers are reining in spending in the face of inflation near 40-year highs, rising interest rates, and economic uncertainty. Those factors were in full view in PayPal's financial performance.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!