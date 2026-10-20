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20.10.2026 13:25:02

PayPal vs. SoFi Technologies: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The digital finance landscape is shifting as traditional payment giants face off against aggressive new-age banking platforms. Deciding between PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) requires weighing mature cash flow against high-growth disruption.

PayPal remains the dominant force in global checkout, leveraging a massive network of merchants and consumers. SoFi has evolved from a student lender into a full-service digital bank, aiming to capture a larger share of the modern consumer's wallet. Both companies represent different stages of the fintech life cycle, making this a classic value-versus-growth comparison.

PayPal operates a vast two-sided network connecting 439 million active accounts across nearly 200 markets. The company provides branded checkout for consumers via digital wallets like Venmo and unbranded processing for merchants. Merchants also utilize PayPal for unbranded payment processing and "buy now, pay later" solutions to drive sales. By supporting transactions in approximately 140 currencies, it serves as a critical bridge for global commerce.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh 97 675,00 0,23% eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
eBay Inc. 107,84 0,52% eBay Inc.
PayPal Inc 50,82 1,03% PayPal Inc
SoFi Technologies 13,06 2,42% SoFi Technologies

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