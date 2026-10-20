eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
|
20.10.2026 13:25:02
PayPal vs. SoFi Technologies: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The digital finance landscape is shifting as traditional payment giants face off against aggressive new-age banking platforms. Deciding between PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) requires weighing mature cash flow against high-growth disruption.
PayPal remains the dominant force in global checkout, leveraging a massive network of merchants and consumers. SoFi has evolved from a student lender into a full-service digital bank, aiming to capture a larger share of the modern consumer's wallet. Both companies represent different stages of the fintech life cycle, making this a classic value-versus-growth comparison.
PayPal operates a vast two-sided network connecting 439 million active accounts across nearly 200 markets. The company provides branded checkout for consumers via digital wallets like Venmo and unbranded processing for merchants. Merchants also utilize PayPal for unbranded payment processing and "buy now, pay later" solutions to drive sales. By supporting transactions in approximately 140 currencies, it serves as a critical bridge for global commerce.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.
|
16.10.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert eBay-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in eBay von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 mittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.26
|Börsianer warten auf Impulse: S&P 500 zum Start des Montagshandels kaum bewegt (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite legt zum Start den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert eBay-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in eBay von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite liegt zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu eBay Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
|97 675,00
|0,23%
|eBay Inc.
|107,84
|0,52%
|PayPal Inc
|50,82
|1,03%
|SoFi Technologies
|13,06
|2,42%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt fester -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag abwärts, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt letztlich kaum verändert tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten uneinheitlich. Die Märkte in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag mehrheitlich mit Verlusten.